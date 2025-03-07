BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Women Who Have Had an Abortion Are Twice as Likely to Attempt Suicide
Women who have had an abortion are twice as likely to attempt suicide compared to other women, a survey funded by the Charlotte Lozier Institute discovered.

The research article, released Jan. 21, reported the responses of 1,925 American women between the ages of 41 and 45 who have had induced abortions, problematic pregnancies, pregnancy losses and live births. The survey also included women who have never been pregnant.

The study found that 486 of the responders (25.2%) said that they had attempted suicide at least once. Of the five categories of women, the group with the highest rate of suicide attempts was the group who had abortions (34.7%). The second most likely was the group of women who had lost a child during pregnancy (30%).

Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/women-who-have-had-an-abortion-are-twice-as-likely-to-attempt-suicide-survey-finds-2/

Keywords
abortionthe jd rucker showharbingers daily
