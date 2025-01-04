© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Albendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/albendazole.html
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
How Albendazole Kills Parasites! - (Science Based) - https://sunfruitdan.co/44OippH
Which Parasites Can Albendazole Kill? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3QIBOCr
The Albendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UIQvb4
Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bOZoGg
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dV8Idd
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Can You Take Albendazole And Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day?
Albendazole is a very potent broad-spectrum anti-parasitic medication, and Iodine, more specifically, Lugols Iodine in mega doses, is a supplement form of the essential mineral Iodine that has many scientifically proven detox and healing effects when used internally.
I have posted many videos in which I have talked extensively about both, and due to these videos, I frequently have people ask me if they can be taken on the same day or not. If you want to find out, watch this video, "Can You Take Albendazole And Mega Doses Of Iodine On The Same Day?" from start to finish!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno