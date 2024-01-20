Carl Higbie: Michelle Obama has catchphrases, not policies | FRONTLINE

On Friday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl explains why President Joe Biden isn't the best Presidential candidate for the Democrats in 2024, talks about the idea of Michelle Obama throwing her hat in the ring for President, wants answers for the Obamas' wealth after leaving office, and more on NEWSMAX.
