Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 24-25 June 2023⚡️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
06/26/2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 24-25


▪️On Saturday night, Russian troops launched a massive strike at military facilities on the Ukraine territory.


Several targets were hit in Kyiv, the Ukrainian air defence once again distinguished itself by hitting a residential multi-storey building with a missile.


▪️In the central regions, the targets of the strikes were the AFU military infrastructure objects in Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.


During the attacks, radio intelligence centers and aviation equipment at the Kanatovo and Dnipro airfields were hit.


▪️The offensive of Russian units near Kreminna continues in the Starobil's'k direction.


As a result of successful actions, the control zone in Serebryanka forestry and in the direction of Tors'ke has been expanded.


▪️Taking advantage of Russian internal problems, the AFU tried to go on the offensive in Soledar direction.


Several attacks were successfully repelled near Vesele, as well as Sakko i Vantsetti.


▪️In Vremivka salient, the enemy, with the support of armored vehicles, launched an offensive in the area of Rivnopil' and Pryyutne.


Russian troops steadily hold the defence, repelling the AFU attacks. Fighting carry on in the front line.


▪️Fierce fighting is going on in Orikhiv sector, where the enemy managed to advance little bit further in the direction of Robotyne.


To the west, near P'yatykhatky, Russian troops proceed to control the heights around the village, not allowing the AFU to accumulate forces for attacks.


▪️In Kherson direction, Ukrainian special operations units managed to occupy a small bridgehead on the left bank of Dnipro.


The enemy uses the destroyed Antonovskiy Bridge as a stronghold point and shelter from Russian artillery and air strikes.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
