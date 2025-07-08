BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sunni Apne Muqaddar Par Naaz Kar 💚 | Syed Farooq Shah Saifi | Ahle Sunnat Ka Fakhar | Islamic Bayan
jamiasaeediadarulquran
jamiasaeediadarulquran
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 2 months ago

Sunni Apne Muqaddar Par Naaz Kar 💚 | Syed Farooq Shah Saifi | Ahle Sunnat Ka Fakhar | Islamic Bayan

https://jamiasaeediadarulquran.com/

https://darulquranalsaeedia.com/

📝 Description (Urdu Roman):

Syed Farooq Shah Saifi Sahib ka jazbaati aur ilm se bharpur bayan, jismein unhon ne Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat ki azmat, aqeedah aur muqaddar par roshni daali.

Yeh bayan her us Sunni ke liye fakhar ka paighaam hai jo apni muhabbat-e-Rasool ﷺ aur Aqaid ke sath juda hua hai.

Zaroor suniye aur share kijiye taake ye paighaam zyada se zyada dilon tak pohnche.


📍 Bayan: Syed Farooq Shah Saifi

🎥 Presented by: Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran

📞 Rabta: +92 323 0717702


🔥 Hashtags:

#SunniNaaz #SyedFarooqShahSaifi #AhleSunnat #IslamicBayan #JamiaSaeediaDarulQuran #SunniAqeedah #NaaraeRisalat #Sunni2025 #MuhabbatERasool #SufiSunni

Keywords
jamia saeedia darul quranislamic bayansyed farooq shah saifisunni islamsunni naazahle sunnat wal jamaatsunni bayan 2025sunni ka fakharsunni aqeedah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy