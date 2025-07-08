© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunni Apne Muqaddar Par Naaz Kar 💚 | Syed Farooq Shah Saifi | Ahle Sunnat Ka Fakhar | Islamic Bayan
https://jamiasaeediadarulquran.com/
https://darulquranalsaeedia.com/
📝 Description (Urdu Roman):
Syed Farooq Shah Saifi Sahib ka jazbaati aur ilm se bharpur bayan, jismein unhon ne Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat ki azmat, aqeedah aur muqaddar par roshni daali.
Yeh bayan her us Sunni ke liye fakhar ka paighaam hai jo apni muhabbat-e-Rasool ﷺ aur Aqaid ke sath juda hua hai.
Zaroor suniye aur share kijiye taake ye paighaam zyada se zyada dilon tak pohnche.
📍 Bayan: Syed Farooq Shah Saifi
🎥 Presented by: Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran
📞 Rabta: +92 323 0717702
🔥 Hashtags:
#SunniNaaz #SyedFarooqShahSaifi #AhleSunnat #IslamicBayan #JamiaSaeediaDarulQuran #SunniAqeedah #NaaraeRisalat #Sunni2025 #MuhabbatERasool #SufiSunni