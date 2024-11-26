👣 Whats the next step

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So many things the anons and patriots have been waiting for. Waiting so long, some have forgotten how to do something to make a difference. The solution is BE MORE. Get up off the couch and start making a difference, right in your own community.
What's next.
You decide!
💗 Garden even if you are in an apartment - https://rumble.com/v5j33xh-garden-from-an-apartment.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺
🔥 Flip the world right side up -https://rumble.com/v54eqmc--flipping-the-world-right-side-up.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
💪🏼 Barak Obama exposed - https://rumble.com/v5iya3g--barak-obama-exposed-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
💪🏼 Candace Owens on Israel. https://rumble.com/v5bw4r1--saving-israel-for-last.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
💗 The Golden Age Of Mind - https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html
Join me on my Web events every Thursday. "Thrivalism Thursday"
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.
✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassive - https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏
✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://o-trim.co/TwistedLightworkerFacebook
✔ My Onpassive Group Page https://ecosystem.onpassive.com/o-net/clubs/myclubs/NTY3ODQ%3D/A
✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassve' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺