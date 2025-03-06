THROWBACK: Vladimir Putin exposes the Western 'Russian threat' narrative - Tucker Carlson interview, clip

Moscow has no intention of attacking NATO countries; it makes no sense, Russian President said in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Putin noted that Western politicians regularly intimidate their populations with an imaginary Russian threat in order to divert attention from domestic problems, but "smart people understand very well that this is a fake."

Adding, write-up from, geopolitics_live:

🚨 Why Ukraine’s war machine will CRUMBLE without US intel

Trump’s reported ban on Britain sharing the US intelligence with Kiev via the ‘Releasable to Ukraine’ program could deal a serious blow to Zelensky’s war effort. Here’s why:

🔶 Ukrainian military’s command and control capabilities have become increasingly dependent on intel supplied by the West. Without this information, Kiev’s ability to plan combat operations will be severely degraded.

🔶 Using high-precision weapons such as ATACMS and Storm Shadow will become problematic, because in order to use them to hit some sensitive Russian target, one must first locate it.

🔶 Ukrainian drone strikes may also become much less effective without adequate targeting data.

🔶 Ukrainian air defense will suffer greatly if not supplied with information about Russian missile launches and airstrikes.

🔶 Critical Ukrainian assets will become more vulnerable to Russian attacks as without adequate intel Kiev will be left guessing which high-value target will be hit next.

🔶 Without data about Russian troop movements, Ukrainian command will be hard-pressed to anticipate and counter further Russian offensives.

In the long run, restricting intelligence sharing could create serious problems for the Ukrainian army, both on the front lines and in the rear. It would make coordination with NATO more difficult, as these countries are now banned from sharing intelligence collected in Ukraine by the US through satellites and electronic surveillance.