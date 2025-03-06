BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Throwback: Putin exposes the Western 'Russian threat' narrative
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
148 views • 6 months ago

THROWBACK: Vladimir Putin exposes the Western 'Russian threat' narrative - Tucker Carlson interview, clip

Moscow has no intention of attacking NATO countries; it makes no sense, Russian President said in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Putin noted that Western politicians regularly intimidate their populations with an imaginary Russian threat in order to divert attention from domestic problems, but "smart people understand very well that this is a fake."

Adding, write-up from, geopolitics_live: 

🚨 Why Ukraine’s war machine will CRUMBLE without US intel

Trump’s reported ban on Britain sharing the US intelligence with Kiev via the ‘Releasable to Ukraine’ program could deal a serious blow to Zelensky’s war effort. Here’s why:

🔶 Ukrainian military’s command and control capabilities have become increasingly dependent on intel supplied by the West. Without this information, Kiev’s ability to plan combat operations will be severely degraded.

🔶 Using high-precision weapons such as ATACMS and Storm Shadow will become problematic, because in order to use them to hit some sensitive Russian target, one must first locate it.

🔶 Ukrainian drone strikes may also become much less effective without adequate targeting data.

🔶 Ukrainian air defense will suffer greatly if not supplied with information about Russian missile launches and airstrikes.

🔶 Critical Ukrainian assets will become more vulnerable to Russian attacks as without adequate intel Kiev will be left guessing which high-value target will be hit next.

🔶 Without data about Russian troop movements, Ukrainian command will be hard-pressed to anticipate and counter further Russian offensives.

In the long run, restricting intelligence sharing could create serious problems for the Ukrainian army, both on the front lines and in the rear. It would make coordination with NATO more difficult, as these countries are now banned from sharing intelligence collected in Ukraine by the US through satellites and electronic surveillance.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy