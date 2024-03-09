© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump Jr. reacts to 'low bar' Biden 'disaster' SOTU address: 'SAD DISPLAY': Donald Trump Jr. joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to give reaction to President Biden's State of the Union address, plus the new Biden campaign ad which likens his father to the KKK.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.