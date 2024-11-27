© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon Tyre Ceasefire BEGINS Some Residents Return to observe the destruction
AlJazeera Arabic قناة الجزيرة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZqh5ZJTiMo
بعد وقف إطلاق النار.. مراسل الجزيرة يرصد آثار الدمار جراء الغارات الإسرائيلية على صور
After the ceasefire, Al Jazeera's correspondent monitors the effects of destruction resulting from the Israeli raids on Tyre