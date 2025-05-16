How to Exchange Money in El Salvador: What Tourists & Expats Need to Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thinking about traveling or relocating to El Salvador? In this video, we break down everything you need to know about exchanging money safely and affordably. Whether you’re bringing cash, using ATMs, swiping your credit card, or transferring money through services like WISE or XOOM or using Bitcoin—we’ve got you covered. We explain what works, what to avoid, and how to save on costly fees and bad exchange rates. If you're coming from Canada, Europe, or anywhere outside the US, don’t miss this essential guide to handling your finances in El Salvador.
🌍 Popular Online Currency Exchange Platforms
1. Wise (formerly TransferWise)
Best for: Low fees, real exchange rates, global coverage
Features: Multi-currency accounts, fast transfers, debit cards
2. Xoom (by PayPal)
Best for: Fast transfers to Latin America, including El Salvador
Features: Bank deposits, cash pickup, bill payment
3. Remitly
Best for: Quick transfers to family, often with promotions for first-time users
Features: Express or economy delivery options
4. Revolut
Best for: Currency exchange + digital banking
Features: Multi-currency accounts, real-time exchange, debit card
5. PaySend
Best for: Low fixed fee transfers to bank cards
Features: Transfers directly to bank cards, competitive rates
6. OFX
Best for: Large transfers (no fees over $1,000), good exchange rates
Features: 24/7 support, business accounts
7. Western Union (online platform)
Best for: Cash pickup options, global reach
Features: In-person or online, wide network
8. MoneyGram (online portal)
Best for: Global coverage, flexible options
Features: Cash pickup, mobile wallet, bank transfer
9. WorldRemit
Best for: Sending to mobile wallets and banks in developing countries
Features: Fast transfers, good app
10. CurrencyFair
Best for: Peer-to-peer transfers with better rates
Features: Low fees, personal and business use
