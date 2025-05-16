BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Exchange Money in El Salvador: What Tourists & Expats Need to Know
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
33 views • 4 months ago

Thinking about traveling or relocating to El Salvador? In this video, we break down everything you need to know about exchanging money safely and affordably. Whether you’re bringing cash, using ATMs, swiping your credit card, or transferring money through services like WISE or XOOM or using Bitcoin—we’ve got you covered. We explain what works, what to avoid, and how to save on costly fees and bad exchange rates. If you're coming from Canada, Europe, or anywhere outside the US, don’t miss this essential guide to handling your finances in El Salvador.

👍 Like, 💬 comment, and 🔔 subscribe for more insider tips on travel, money, and life in El Salvador!

https://wise.com/invite/dic/charitylynnh

👉 Join our free El Salvador expat community here:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls! ~~~~~

~~~~~ Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm ~~~~~

~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador ~~~~~

~~~~~ Google Meet joining info ~~~~~

~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

🌍 Popular Online Currency Exchange Platforms

1. Wise (formerly TransferWise)

Best for: Low fees, real exchange rates, global coverage

Features: Multi-currency accounts, fast transfers, debit cards

2. Xoom (by PayPal)

Best for: Fast transfers to Latin America, including El Salvador

Features: Bank deposits, cash pickup, bill payment

3. Remitly

Best for: Quick transfers to family, often with promotions for first-time users

Features: Express or economy delivery options

4. Revolut

Best for: Currency exchange + digital banking

Features: Multi-currency accounts, real-time exchange, debit card

5. PaySend

Best for: Low fixed fee transfers to bank cards

Features: Transfers directly to bank cards, competitive rates

6. OFX

Best for: Large transfers (no fees over $1,000), good exchange rates

Features: 24/7 support, business accounts

7. Western Union (online platform)

Best for: Cash pickup options, global reach

Features: In-person or online, wide network

8. MoneyGram (online portal)

Best for: Global coverage, flexible options

Features: Cash pickup, mobile wallet, bank transfer

9. WorldRemit

Best for: Sending to mobile wallets and banks in developing countries

Features: Fast transfers, good app

10. CurrencyFair

Best for: Peer-to-peer transfers with better rates

Features: Low fees, personal and business use



📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars


Keywords
el salvadorcost of living el salvadorexpat life el salvadorel salvador travel tipsel salvador bankingcurrency exchange el salvadorhow to get money in el salvadorwise el salvadorxoom el salvadorel salvador atmel salvador money tipsusd in el salvadortravel to el salvadorsending money el salvadortravel hacks el salvadorel salvador debit cardel salvador exchange rate
Chapters

00:00CURRENCY BASICS

01:00BRINGING CASH

02:45USING ATMs IN EL SALVADOR

06:35CREDIT CARDS: CONVENIENT BUT COSTLY

07:33ONLINE TRANSFERS: WISE

11:00XOOM: FAST, BUT NOT THE CHEAPEST

11:24COMPARING OPTIONS

14:52BITCOIN ON-CHAIN

19:07BITCOIN LIGHTNING

22:09JOIN US ON THE MONDAY CALL

