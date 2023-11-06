What to expect when Trump takes the stand in civil fraud trial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump is expected to testify in the $250 million civil fraud trial against him and his companies in New York. NBC News' Danny Cevallos breaks down what to expect when the former president takes the stand.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html