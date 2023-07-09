© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lems5d609
7/6/2023 【Nicole on @SteveGruber Show】Nicole: It is very dangerous that the U.S. has placed economic dependence on the CCP and left the massive supply chain in China. Steve Gruber: People don’t realize how vulnerable we are in front of the CCP!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
7/6/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】妮可：美国将经济严重依赖于中共，把庞大的供应链留在中共国对于美国是非常危险的。史蒂夫·格鲁伯：很多美国人还都没有意识到面对中共他们有多么的脆弱。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平