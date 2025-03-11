What Does the Bible Say About Spiritual Adoption? (A Life-Changing Truth!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you truly a child of God? What does it mean to be adopted into His family? In this powerful devotional, Pastor Roderick Webster explores Galatians 4:1-7 and Ephesians 1:5, unveiling the beautiful truth of spiritual adoption and the privileges of being an heir of God through Christ.
You'll discover: ✅ The gift of adoption in salvation
✅ How adoption in Christ differs from earthly adoption
✅ Why new believers are considered spiritual babies in need of the Word
✅ The importance of desiring God’s Word to grow spiritually
Join us as we dive deep into this life-changing biblical truth and learn how to embrace your identity as a son or daughter of God!
📖 Key Scriptures Mentioned:
Galatians 4:1-7 | Ephesians 1:5 | John 3:3 | 1 Peter 2:2
00:00Introduction and Purpose of Devotions
00:30Exploring the Theme: All Yours at No Cost
00:56The Gift of Adoption in Salvation
01:56He Keeps Me Singing: A Hymn Reflection
03:10Biblical Foundation of Adoption
06:35Understanding Spiritual Adoption
08:36Desiring the Milk of the Word
11:18Encouragement and Conclusion