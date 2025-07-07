INSANE door-cam footage of shootout in south Philadelphia

Storm of gunfire inches above bystanders

Cops say 3 people dead, 9 injured, including 3 children

From article below: A mass shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood left three people dead and nine others injured early Monday morning, police say.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the shooting occurred on the 1500 block of South 27th Street just before 1 a.m.

https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/3-dead-10-injured-in-grays-ferry-mass-shooting/

