© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INSANE door-cam footage of shootout in south Philadelphia
Storm of gunfire inches above bystanders
Cops say 3 people dead, 9 injured, including 3 children
From article below: A mass shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood left three people dead and nine others injured early Monday morning, police say.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the shooting occurred on the 1500 block of South 27th Street just before 1 a.m.
https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/3-dead-10-injured-in-grays-ferry-mass-shooting/