WARNING: Don’t Allow the Globalists to Kill Your Loyalty For Your Own Country! - Katherine Watt w/ Maria Zeee
66 views • 02/15/2023

(Feb 14, 2023) Katherine Watt is a highly skilled paralegal and law researcher on the COVID plandemic and ongoing global genocide. Everything from the blatantly stolen U.S. elections, the humiliating pullout from Afghanistan, to having LGBTQXYZ freaks celebrated in the U.S. military... It is all designed to kill American patriotism and our 'love of country'. The globalists want to kill patriotism around the globe because they want us to be compliant with their effort to roll in their one world government. Do not comply! Katherine Watt explains how to effectively fight back.


Maria Zeee's full interview: "Katherine Watt - Worldwide, US Military-Led Medical Martial Law Operation to KILL Off Humans EXPOSED!!!":  https://rumble.com/v29gtk6-katherine-watt-us-military-led-medical-martial-law-operation-to-kill-off-hu.html


Katherine Watt on Substack: https://bailiwicknews.substack.com


Maria Zeee:  https://www.zeeemedia.com

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link: https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII

current eventsmilitarywargovernmentnew world orderlawglobalismwholegaldodpatriotismlocalmoralemaria zeeekatherine watt
