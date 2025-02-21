Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 21, 2025 – Delusional UK leaders plan military draft and WAR WITH RUSSIA

- Introduction and News Segment (0:10)

- Trump and Pfizer CEO Introduction (2:56)

- RFK Jr. and Direct-to-Consumer Drug Advertising (4:35)

- Special Report on Trump's Potential Ban on COVID Vaccines (6:06)

- Call for Mass Arrests and Full Disclosure (13:35)

- The FDA as a Grave Threat to America (15:07)

- Interview with Mike Ferris on UBI and Economic Collapse (26:01)

- Music Video: Going Back in Time is Coming Home (30:40)

- Commentary on the Song and Its Message (1:06:21)

- Special Report: Humanity's Future with AI (1:07:06)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:16:58)

- Replacement Theory and British Leadership (1:18:22)

- British Military's Weakness and Future Conflict (1:25:41)

- Historical Context and American Independence (1:28:34)

- Bank of England's Financial Crisis (1:31:20)

- Exploring Tom Paine's Book on Elite Manipulation (1:35:04)

- Jim Mars' Book on Digital Age Mysteries (1:41:25)

- Interview with Michael Ferris on AI and Gold (2:02:56)

- The Role of AI in the Future Economy (2:21:46)

- The Future of Work and Education (2:32:31)

- The Importance of Decentralization in AI Development (2:33:28)

- AI and Human Creativity (2:41:05)

- Decentralized Agriculture and Local Robotics (2:43:51)

- Future Outlook and Economic Revolution (2:45:59)

- Confirmed Appointments and Potential Changes (2:47:50)

- Humanity's Future with AI (2:50:33)

- Military Operations and Cartel Threats (2:55:54)

- Technological Solutions and Border Security (2:59:37)

- Global Instability and Travel Advisories (3:00:08)

- European Collapse and Future Outlook (3:02:53)

- Censorship and the Fight for Free Speech (3:05:02)

- Final Thoughts and Future Predictions (3:07:28)





