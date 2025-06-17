© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Hekili Kenui Bell Tribute: Lilo & Stitch Actor Remembered as a Bright and Shining Star
Join News Plus Globe as we honor the life and legacy of David Hekili Kenui Bell, the Hawaiian actor who delighted audiences as the Shave Ice Man in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch. Learn about his career, his impact on the community, and the heartfelt tributes from his family and friends. Rest in aloha, David.
