Volcanoes and Wars During Years of the Snake

Earth cracks turning into volcanoes with mass evacuations happening on several places across our planet as Middle East deserts flood once again as a new regular occurrence. Year of the Snake is her and we take a look at which wars started in snake years over the last 150 years and what the stock market did during the same time.
