TRYING TO GIVE YOU A WHITE STONE - YOUR HEART WILL KNOW IT'S FOR YOU. NOW YOU KNOW U BELIEVE IN HIM. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.





When The World is SEEN As it should be....Through the Eyes of Christ (in You ), Then you will Know that Christ In you is the ETERNAL HOPE and You w2ill Have that Inside of you..

Transcript.





Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b





Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc





Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/