BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Gospel Message In The Colors Of Salvation
Daily Bread And Water
Daily Bread And Water
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 6 months ago

#PLEASE #WATCH


If you don't #know Jesus today


Maybe you don't want to know Him


Maybe you think #Christianity isn't for you


Maybe you are playing games with God today


Maybe you #intellectually know who Jesus is


You may know what Jesus did on The Cross


But when hard times come


You do not run to Jesus for #help


Because you don't know Him #personally


You don't take the time #talk to Him


You don't #pray to Him


You don't #read The Bible


Well this #Message is STILL for you


The Gospel Message is the most important Message I can give you


Jesus is offering you this #FREE #gift to be with Him forever right now


This is an #offer You seriously need to #consider #RightNow


You are free to #choose to accept Jesus' offer or reject it


No one can #force you to accept this FREE gift


Know that the choice you may make to #accept this offer, or #reject it, #mock it or #scoff at it will #determine where you spend #eternity


The #choice is yours to make



***Our Belief***

The Bible From Cover To Cover It's All About Jesus. Bread & Water is essential for life. Our physical body needs for food to survive. Our spiritual body needs for Jesus to survive.



***Our Mission***

To plant a seed or water a seed by sharing Scriptures, sharing The Gospel & getting people ready meet Jesus by sharing The Good News that Jesus is coming back SOON!!!



***Read The Bible for yourself***

Here is Websites to read the Bible

https://www.biblegateway.com

http://biblehub.com

http://www.biblestudytools.com

http://www.openbible.info


-OR- Read The Bible on the go w/ an Android, Apple, Amazon app store


-OR- Listen to The Bible w/ the Word Of Promise Audio Bible via our YouTube Playlist

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH7lJ4jw8DbEYnPuLvEeX4X_t53zp0oIG


Here We Have A PDF Chart Breaking Down The Bible into Chapters Per Book, Verses Per Book, Verses Per Chapter

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r3NSmL8rS8Z6u3iAN_R8ecj3UQey06ST/view?usp=sharing



***How to Be Saved***

"ABC's Of Salvation" & Sample Prayer PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13mMtQvyuMzIOd_Dkmz8_UZ3HsDITIMAh/view?usp=sharing



***Do you need prayer or have praise report?***

To Request Prayer and/or Share A Praise Report

E-Mail us at [email protected]

or

Leave a comment



Gospel, #Salvation, #Sin, #Repent, #Blood, #Christian, #Faith, #God, #Grace, #GraceThroughFaith, #Jesus, #LetsGo, #Maranatha, #Mercy,

Keywords
godgospeljesussalvationsinrepentblood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy