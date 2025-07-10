Morning Manna - July 10, 2025 - Proverbs 6:16-19 - What God Hates—and Why It Matters

In today’s Morning Manna, we take a sobering walk through a list of seven things that the Lord hates—yes, hates. From proud eyes to a divisive tongue, Proverbs 6:16–19 isn’t just a warning about bad behavior—it’s a mirror to the heart. We’ll unpack each sin, uncover the spiritual danger behind it, and learn how to walk in humility, truth, and unity before God and one another. This episode isn’t meant to discourage—it’s meant to cleanse, correct, and call us higher. You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf