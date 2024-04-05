U.S. National /State Citizen Comprehensive Guide (Non Citizen National)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is mirrored from USA National Guide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8KMFl0s838
All credit goes to USA National Guide. We mirror the video here with the intention to share and protect this information.
Below the original video you will find this statement with links (please check the original video for any updates):
This video is a comprehensive, beginner's guide to U.S. Nationality, State Citizenship, and how U.S. Citizens are property. Below are timestamps to sections of the video, as well as all the links referenced.
CORRECTIONS: Civil Rights are mistakenly called constitutional rights as they are given by the constitution (14th amendment), but are totally opposite of God-given Rights that are Constitutionally PROTECTED.
The affidavit should say the city and state in which you’re domiciled, not Los Angeles California.
A W-4v can be sent instead of a W-4, but some employers won’t accept it. Fill out numbers 1-3 on the W-4v normally (put the SSN). Leave 5 and 6 blank unless applicable. Check 7.
If you need to fill out a W-4, do not fill it out as I described in the video. Instead, as described in the form’s instructions on how to file as exempt, write “Exempt” under 4c, and other only fill out steps 1a, 1b, and 5. Always put your zip code and SSN in brackets.
When filling out a W-4 or W-4v add “Done in Good Faith” at the end of your signature.
For state taxes there are equivalent forms called “Employee’s Withholding Allowance Certificate” for each state.
When rescinding a ticket you can also include “REFUSED” and “CEASE AND DESIST.”
Roger Sayles Radio Ranch:
National USA Telegram Channel:
Certificates of Non Citizen Nationality:
https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/travel-legal-considerations/us-citizenship/Certificates-Non-Citizen-Nationality.html
American Samoan Citizenship Case:
https://www.axios.com/2021/06/16/american-samoa-birthright-citizenship-ruling
Legal Word Games: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tu1CcGbDQhw&t=0s
Voter Registration Cancellations:
https://www.eac.gov/voters/voter-registration-cancellations
Internal Revenue Code:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/26/1.1-1
Possible Sales Tax Exemption:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9dDo5a6sSQ&t=0s
Templates (copy the file rather than requesting to edit):
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1a1qJyiSKbIDdXuOo8fGUwHm5aG4rKGP3
Private License Plates:
Premade (Cars and Motorcycles) - https://shop.freedomfromgovernment.org/
Custom (Cars) - https://www.buildasign.com/license-plates
Custom (All Kinds of Vehicles) -
www.asmartblonde.com/categories/design-your-own-custom-license-plate-tag-or-sign.html
James C Lovett:
https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesCLovett
Social Security Status Correction:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euQpwyRzyyc
Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro
02:09 - History
05:19 - 13th Amendment
06:13 - 14th Amendment
08:11 - Court Rulings
11:10 - Rights
14:10 - Change in Government
17:02 - U.S. Citizens are Property
20:03 - Immigration and Nationality Act
23:11 - How You Agreed
26:55 - Privileges Nationals Don't Have
27:17 - Taxes, Codes, and Mandates
31:40 - UCC 1-308
33:26 - How To
48:09 - Passport
50:43 - Police and Driving
54:15 - Optional Steps
55:15 - Outro
Cover image credit:
https://pixabay.com/illustrations/business-hand-office-businessman-8619491/