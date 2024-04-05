BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
U.S. National /State Citizen Comprehensive Guide (Non Citizen National)
Truth Comes to Light
54 views • 04/05/2024

This video is mirrored from USA National Guide

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8KMFl0s838


All credit goes to USA National Guide. We mirror the video here with the intention to share and protect this information.


Below the original video you will find this statement with links (please check the original video for any updates):


This video is a comprehensive, beginner's guide to U.S. Nationality, State Citizenship, and how U.S. Citizens are property. Below are timestamps to sections of the video, as well as all the links referenced.


CORRECTIONS: Civil Rights are mistakenly called constitutional rights as they are given by the constitution (14th amendment), but are totally opposite of God-given Rights that are Constitutionally PROTECTED.


The affidavit should say the city and state in which you’re domiciled, not Los Angeles California.


A W-4v can be sent instead of a W-4, but some employers won’t accept it. Fill out numbers 1-3 on the W-4v normally (put the SSN). Leave 5 and 6 blank unless applicable. Check 7.


If you need to fill out a W-4, do not fill it out as I described in the video. Instead, as described in the form’s instructions on how to file as exempt, write “Exempt” under 4c, and other only fill out steps 1a, 1b, and 5. Always put your zip code and SSN in brackets.


When filling out a W-4 or W-4v add “Done in Good Faith” at the end of your signature.


For state taxes there are equivalent forms called “Employee’s Withholding Allowance Certificate” for each state.


When rescinding a ticket you can also include “REFUSED” and “CEASE AND DESIST.”


Roger Sayles Radio Ranch:

http://thematrixdocs.com/


National USA Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/usnational


Certificates of Non Citizen Nationality:

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/travel-legal-considerations/us-citizenship/Certificates-Non-Citizen-Nationality.html


American Samoan Citizenship Case:

https://www.axios.com/2021/06/16/american-samoa-birthright-citizenship-ruling


Legal Word Games: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tu1CcGbDQhw&t=0s


Voter Registration Cancellations:

https://www.eac.gov/voters/voter-registration-cancellations


Internal Revenue Code:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/26/1.1-1


Possible Sales Tax Exemption:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9dDo5a6sSQ&t=0s


Templates (copy the file rather than requesting to edit):

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1a1qJyiSKbIDdXuOo8fGUwHm5aG4rKGP3


Private License Plates:

Premade (Cars and Motorcycles) - https://shop.freedomfromgovernment.org/

Custom (Cars) - https://www.buildasign.com/license-plates

Custom (All Kinds of Vehicles) -

www.asmartblonde.com/categories/design-your-own-custom-license-plate-tag-or-sign.html


James C Lovett:

​​https://www.youtube.com/c/JamesCLovett


Social Security Status Correction:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euQpwyRzyyc


Timestamps:

00:00 - Intro

02:09 - History

05:19 - 13th Amendment

06:13 - 14th Amendment

08:11 - Court Rulings

11:10 - Rights

14:10 - Change in Government

17:02 - U.S. Citizens are Property

20:03 - Immigration and Nationality Act

23:11 - How You Agreed

26:55 - Privileges Nationals Don't Have

27:17 - Taxes, Codes, and Mandates

31:40 - UCC 1-308

33:26 - How To

48:09 - Passport

50:43 - Police and Driving

54:15 - Optional Steps

55:15 - Outro


Cover image credit:

https://pixabay.com/illustrations/business-hand-office-businessman-8619491/

Keywords
state nationalself governanceus nationalliving in the privatenon-citizen national
