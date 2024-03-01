Destruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces pontoon bridge across the Oskol River in the area of the Kupyansk-Uzlovoy railway station.

Almost all the permanent bridges across the river have long been destroyed by us and the enemy, so to supply troops on the eastern bank of Oskol, the enemy is actively establishing temporary crossings.

Our troops periodically destroy them, which disrupts the enemy’s supply and forces him to spend resources on re-establishing crossings.

As the front approaches Oskol, the vulnerability of such crossings will increase.