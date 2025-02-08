Yah's Misfits 8-2-2025

In this week’s Torah Study, we discuss Exodus 27, the building of the altar of the tabernacle and the court of it. The majority of the discussion, however, will be on the corruption of the modern bibles, in particular, the NIV, ESV, NLT, and the New King James. We will compare these to the original King James Bible. Are these modern bibles the way that satan corrupts the Word? Is this how he perverts modern churches? Are New Testament verses missing from these texts showing that Messiah is Elohim? Is the New King James really easier to read? Is the 1611 King James the way that YHWH preserves His Word? Even though there are some mistranslations of some words, is the original King James the most accurate? This is such a critical study! This may be one of the most important subjects that we will ever discuss.