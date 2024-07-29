⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on progress of special military operation

(29 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out a SMP.

▫️ Sever Group of Forces has engaged manpower and hardware of the 150th Mechanised Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of UKR, 103rd and 127th territorial defence brigs of Pavlovka, Konstantinovka (Sumy reg), Staritsa, Okhrimovka, Volchansk, & Tikhoye (Kharkov reg).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 42nd Mech'd, 57th Motor'd Infantry & 92nd Assault brigs of the UAF have been repelled during the day.

Enemy's losses more than 220 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 1 Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehic, 3 pick-up trucks, 1 German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitzer 2000, 1 152-mm Giatsint-B gun, & 1 122-mm D-30 howit.

An Anklav-N electronic warfare station, a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare station, and an ammo depot were destroyed.

▫️ Zapad GOFs has improved the situation along the front line, & defeated formations of the 14, 44, 115, 116th mech'd, 3rd assault brigs of the AFU, 110, 112, 125th territorial def brigs, & 12th Azov Special Brigade in the vicinity of Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), Nadiya, Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny, Torskoye (Donetsk PR), & Serebryansky forestry.

3 counter-attacks launched by the 66th & 67th mech'd brigs of the AFU.

AFU losses included up to 480 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 1 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 14 motor vehicles, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, 1 152-mm D-20 howi, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst, 2 122-mm D-30 howis, 1 UK-made 105-mm M119 & 1 UK-made 105-mm L-119 guns.

Four field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ Yug Gofs has taken more advantageous lines & positions. They have engaged manpower & hardware of the 23rd, 24th, 28th, 54th, 72nd mech'd, 59th motor'd infantry, 79th air assault, 81st airmobile brigs of the AFU and the 117th Territorial Defence Brig close to Verkhnekamenskoye, Bondarnoye, Chasov Yar, Katerinovka, Krasnogorovka, and Maksimilyanovka (DPR).

▫️ 2 counter-attacks launched by the 5th Assault & 46th Airmobile brigades of the AFU were repelled by RU troops.

Enemy's losses up to 570 UKR troops, 3 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin SPd artill syst, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 3 152-mm D-20 howis, 3 122-mm D-30 howis, & 1 UK-made 105-mm L-119 howi.

An Anklav-N electronic warfare station & 5 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ Tsentr GOFs liberated Volchye (DPR) & improved the tactical situation.



RU troops inflicted fire damage on the 31st, 32nd mech'd, 68th Jaeger, 1st Tank brigs of the AFU, 109th and 241st territorial def brigs have been hit near Druzhba, Toretsk, Novgorodskoye, Rozovka, Ivanovka, Novogrodovka, & Novosyolovka Pervaya (DPR).



8 counter-attacks launched by the 47th, 53rd, 151st mech'd, 114th infantry, 95th Air Assault brigs of the AFUs, and Lyut Brig of the Natl Police were repelled during the day.



Enemy losses up to 400 UKR troops, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehics, to include 1 U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehic, 5 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 2 122-mm D-30 howitzers, & 1 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.



▫️ Vostok GOFs has improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the 72nd Mech'd, 58th Motor'd Infantry brigs of the AFU, 102nd, 123rd, & 128th Territorial Def brigs near Vodyanoye, Prechistovka, Makarovka (DPR), and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye reg).



Enemy suffered losses of up to 130 Ukrainian troops, one tank, five motor vehicles, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer.



▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces has engaged the 65th Mechanised, 141st Infantry, 128th Mountain Assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 35th Marine Brigade near Novodanilovka, Lobkovoye, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), and Tyaginka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and two field ammunition depots.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have neutralised: one Ukrainian Su-25 ground-attack aircraft, one ATCR-33S and one Skala-M air traffic control stations on the airfield; and hit clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 127 areas during the day.



▫️ Russian air defence systems shot down two French-made Hammer guided bombs, five U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 68 unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️ In total, 631 aircraft and 278 helicopters, 28,647 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,714 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,392 MLRS combat vehicles, 12,535 field artillery guns and mortars, and 24,178 units of special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.