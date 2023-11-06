BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Military Children's Ministry Runs After School Programs for Active Duty Kids - Andy Bunn
The children of active duty U.S. service members need to hear the gospel message as much as their parents do, and that’s where the work of the Child Evangelism Fellowship comes into play. Andy Bunn serves as the organization’s Director of Military Children’s Ministry, which works to plant “Good News Clubs” on military bases nationwide. They provide weekly activities for kids in addition to special clubs for holidays like Christmas or “5-Day Club,” which is like Vacation Bible School. Andy says what the ministry needs the most to continue to expand its reach is to acquire people who have a desire to see children presented with the good news of the gospel and are willing to commit to helping the program run smoothly. 



TAKEAWAYS


CEF helps children of active duty service members experience a smoother relocation experience because of the welcoming clubs


Kids tend to be generally more receptive and excited about hearing the gospel message than adults


Luke 10:2 is CEF’s mission that guides their approach to expanding their ministry with hopes of acquiring three more clubs by December


Most of CEF’s ministry is done in an after school setting on base



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

MCM Mission Video: https://bit.ly/3tHYABQ

Hero Cards (get 10% off with code TINA): https://www.herocards.us/store


🔗 CONNECT WITH MILITARY CHILDREN’S MINISTRY

Website: https://www.cefonline.com/ministries/mcm/


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHILD EVANGELISM FELLOWSHIP

Website: https://www.cefonline.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cefaroundtheworld

X: https://twitter.com/ChildEvangelism

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cefinc


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
americamilitarychristmasusveteransvetsministrygood newsholidaysvacationsactive dutyservice memberstina griffincounter culture mom showchild evangelism fellowship5 day club
