Culture War | Guest: US Congressman Kevin Hern | Back to School | Parental Rights | Protection of Women and Girls in Sports | Classical Education | Grassroots Involvement

The United States spends more than $700 billion annually on education and yet schools are struggling and student performance is on the decline. Today, we welcome US Congressman, Kevin Hern, to talk about the current condition of our nation’s schools and what role the federal government plays in the education of our nation. Congressman Hern starts by sharing the highlights and challenges of his own education and then we discuss the federal education budget and whether or not Congressman Hern is in favor of keeping the Department of Education. The Congressman tells us more about the Parent Bill of Rights that passed in Congress earlier this year. He says this bill will strengthen the position of parents so they can have more authority in their child’s education and it will give them transparency in what is being taught in the classrooms. We then discuss another bill; the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Congressman Hern explains how this bill will ensure biological women will be protected from grown men who call themselves women and try to take away athletic opportunities and scholarships from female athletes. We finish the conversation by talking about the benefits of classical education and Congressman Hern shares advice to parents and all concerned citizens on the best ways to improve education and get more involved in their communities.





You can follow Congressman Kevin Hern on X (formerly known as Twitter) @repkevinhern and on Facebook go to Kevin Hern. You can also find more information by going to hernforcongress.com and email him at [email protected].







Links:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/5/text

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/734

https://tulsaclassical.org/enrollment/

https://www.foxnews.com/media/alarming-evidence-links-chinas-communist-

party-american-k-12-schools-anti-indoctrination-group-claims

https://battlefortheamericanmind.com/

www.hernforcongress.com

www.momsonamission.net



