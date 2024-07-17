BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eliminate Allergies Naturally, with Guest Al Hartman
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
66 views • 10 months ago

Guest Al Hartman began to experience asthma-like symptoms (wheezing, difficulty breathing, etc.) and visited 4 different medical providers seeking relief. None of their recommendations could rid him of the allergies.

In today’s podcast, Dr. Hotze visits with guest Al Hartman to discuss how he eliminated his newly developed allergies with natural treatments! Learn about the non-invasive allergy treatment that reduced Al’s symptoms by 95% in just one day!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthnatural healthallergiesdr steven hotzewellness revolution
