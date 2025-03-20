Int 1007 with Gary W White contactee who is a targeted individual

My name is Gary W. White. I have a life long involvement with my non human guides. These are the beings known at the Pleadians, Tall Whites, Nordics or Annunaki. In short the beings that are human in appearance.





It started at the age of 5 years old with a stirring in my bed room. My first sighting was in my late 20s. They let me know I was capable of mental communication when I was in my 30s. The focus of my interaction has been the sharing of information and a life goal of helping people with my enlightened guides





I have been stalked multiple times, I have had a gun to my head, multiple times, I have been shot at, I believe I was going to be set on fire so a kid could join a gang, I was homeless for 10 years, I have overdosed multiple time, I have been in several car wrecks and have a crack in my skull, you can literally feel, if I’m put in a police car in the US the computer flashes DO NOT ARREST. Yes I have been in the back of a cop care several times. It was about 1995 when I first seen this. This is when I lived in the back of a truck and had not spoke of any of this. I have and still do live at the level of poverty, most of the time below the level of poverty. All I eat is ramen noodles and bologna sandwiches. In the past 5 years I have had a gun in my mouth several times. I’m sick, I have to shoot insulin on a daily basis.





All to turn it around to help tens of thousands of people in my 37 year experience.





Link to my group.





https://www.facebook.com/groups/370877265526127/?ref=share_group_link&mibextid=wwXIfr





Link to my facebook





https://www.facebook.com/theoretical.gift?mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr





[email protected]





Please subscribe to all The Missing Link platforms you use listed below!!





https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive





https://youtube.com/@themissinglinklive8





https://www.facebook.com/themissinglinklive





https://vigilante.tv/c/themissinglink/videos





https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheMissingLink:8





Telegram Interviews:

https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel





Telegram Chat Group:

https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse





Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/





https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ





The Missing Link support is welcome at PayPal.me/HVLT, in Canada by etransfer to [email protected], and subscribing to our monthly Rumble or Facebook Page.





You can also purchase any of these products below to also help support us.





Get 10% off Cardio Miracle here: https://cardiomiracle.com/discount/TML





MasterPeace

https://bit.ly/themissingLink





www.teamalkaviva.com/HealthEworld





AC50 brown gas hydrogen water machine @ http://eagle-research.com/product/ac50 by entering the code TMLS5 to give a $125 discount AND a free $500 Water Lovers Distiller.





You can order AllicinV at http://www.allicinv.com put Jesse1 in the comments to add 1 ml to your order.





#TheMissingLink

#TheMissingLinkLive

#TheMissingLinkLivePodcast