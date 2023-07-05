another video of: Russian Scouts Actively Conducting Operations from Boats - Kherson region, on the Dnepr River - PART 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kherson region, floodplain of the Dnepr River.
The operations of the reconnaissance battalion of the 126th Separate Guards Coastal Defense Brigade.
Russian scouts are actively conducting operations from boats and utilizing the 12.7mm machine gun "Utyes" to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.