Can an Integrative Physician Practice Root Cause Medicine Without Angering the Medical Board?

Dr. Aylin Ozdemir - MD, FAAP, ABIHM, Principal, Pediatric Associates of Jacksonville

Dr. “O” – hailing from Turkey – is the first fellowship-trained integrative physician in the Southeast and the first to train with Dr. Andrew Weil. Throughout her medical career, she has been honored multiple times by the NCAB as one of America’s Best Doctors and by Patients’ Choice as one of America’s Most Compassionate Doctors, a distinction only the top five percent of the nation’s physicians receive.





Dr. O began as a conventional doctor – until allopathy no longer worked for her. The turning point in her career came when she had to deal with her own chronic condition. Her allopathic approach, she realized, was but a band-aid and the insurance billing codes were in fact labels for symptoms… and symptoms were not diseases. The term asthma, for example, is a label for a set of symptoms. Yet, these could have been caused by any number of things, from allergies and toxicity to drug side effects or a vaccine injury. Dr. O saw then that she had to go beyond the labels and find the ROOT CAUSES of health issues.