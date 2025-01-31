Faith Friday - The Faith of Abraham: 1) First faith is weak 2) Second is Great third one perfect faith beyond great faith is perfect faith Morning Manna - Jan 31, 2025

So genuine faith is not just belief; it is active obedience to God's will even when the circumstances seem impossible

Faith is the assurance of things Hoped for the proof of things not seen, faith is not merely hoping for something, but it's a firm trust in God's promises. And it is believing you have your request before it physically manifests in this world of matter.

Reveal that Abraham initially doubted God's promise to him that he would have a child in his old age, you know most people don't realize that in the beginning Abraham doubted, yes go ahead and read it if you haven't, sure uh this is Genesis chapter 17 verses 16-17. ,and I will bless her and give thee a son also of her, yea I will bless her and she shall be a mother of nations, kings of people shall be of her; then Abraham fell upon his face and laughed and said in his heart, 'Shall a child be born unto him that is a hundred years old and shall Sarah that is 90 years old bear? Come on Lord, I'm a hundred and Sarah well Lord she's 90.' He wasn’t laughing at the Lord, he was laughing at the idea of the Lord. Yes, come on, it wasn’t mocking it was like, how that’s the craziest thing I’ve heard. I’m 100 years old, I’m gonna, my wife’s gonna have a baby, so, he starts out with weak faith; he in his heart he laughed. God didn’t rebuke him, God didn’t say, hey I’m going to wipe that grin off your face, God allowed him to laugh

1) First faith is weak 2) Second is great then i'll tell you about the third one there's something beyond great in genesis 21 verses 1 and 2 abraham and sarah received the promise of a child and they bore isaac scripture says and the lord visited sarah as he had said and the lord did unto sarah as he had spoken for sarah conceived and bear abraham a son in his old age at the set time of which god had spoken to him so they go from weak faith to great faith abraham's 100 sarah is 90 well they they got a baby um faith is the substance of things hoped for the evidence the evidence of things not seen so in genesis 18 verse 12 sarah initially laughed when god said she would be pregnant

I think she was laughing at the idea that that abraham could get her pregnant i think that's why she broke out and laughed her right he's he's a hundred this ain't happening you know i think that's why she chuckled, But through and the assurance of of Angels Sarah's faith overcame her doubt and she received the power to conceive, and she bore the promised child Isaac. So both Abraham and Sarah's faith he led to obedience. So genuine faith is not just belief; it is active obedience to God's will even when the circumstances seem impossible. I mean you can only get an image but what was happening in that tent with a hundred-year-old man and a nine-year-old woman, and they're going well! If we're going to believe God, we got to put some action to this,

Yes, so we have weak faith, great faith-what's the difference? the third one perfect faith beyond great faith is perfect faith All right genesis chapter 22 verses one and two and it came to pass after these things that god did tempt abraham and said unto him abraham and he said behold here i am and he said take now thy son thine only son isaac whom thou lovest and get thee into your dwelling place and land of moriah and offer him there for a burnt offering upon one of the mountains which i will tell thee of yes so abraham demonstrated perfect faith when god commanded him to sacrifice Isaac, the son of promise, you know this miracle baby I gave you. I want you to sacrifice him to me now.

God will never again ask a human to perform a sacrifice like that, but God tested Abraham. God tested Abraham. Tested him. Would you do this? Would you sacrifice your son if I gave you that commandment? I'm going to show you in a moment here, the faith that Abraham had when he did that. So, Abraham's life is defined by faith, obedience, and we're told in Hebrews 11:1, now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

It's the assurance faith is, the assurance of things hoped for. I ask God according to His will. I know it's His will because it's in His Word. I have the proof, I have the evidence of it even though I can't see it, I have it. That's the kind of faith God is delighted to see people have. God likes just to look at us and go, 'Amazing, they actually believe I'm going to do this For them, well, you know what I am. Yes, I am, I'm going to do it for them because they have faith in me.









