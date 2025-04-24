Historical Context of Vaccines and Diseases

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before the polio vaccine, cases were already plummeting—thanks to sanitation advances, NOT just medicine. Yet, media campaigns spun fear into families, making polio seem like a widespread menace… while quieter killers like rheumatic fever were ignored. Sound familiar?
Fast-forward to today: Measles hysteria dominates headlines, yet data shows zero deaths in decades. Why the disconnect? History repeats when we forget to question narratives.
#VaccineHistory #MedicalMysteries #QuestionTheNarrative #HealthRangerReport #DissolvingIllusions
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport