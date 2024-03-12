Reality Is Setting In

The Anti-Democracy Pitch Isn’t Working For Them

* The left’s obsession with ‘our democracy’ is a revelation-of-the-method thing.

* It’s code for mob rule.

* Totalitarians weaponize everything starting with language.

* We are larping their entire playbook — and getting quite a history lesson in the process.

* America is a constitutional republic.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3455: Drafting The Fiction Of J6 Committee (12 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4itjql-episode-3455-drafting-the-fiction-of-j6-committee.html