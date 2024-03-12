Reality Is Setting In

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Anti-Democracy Pitch Isn’t Working For Them
* The left’s obsession with ‘our democracy’ is a revelation-of-the-method thing.
* It’s code for mob rule.
* Totalitarians weaponize everything starting with language.
* We are larping their entire playbook — and getting quite a history lesson in the process.
* America is a constitutional republic.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3455: Drafting The Fiction Of J6 Committee (12 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4itjql-episode-3455-drafting-the-fiction-of-j6-committee.html