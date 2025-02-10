BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Who are the criminals who brought you Acquired immune diseases?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
225 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Think Indoctornation with the beautiful David Martin, that came out August 18 of 2020. There was David Martin showing you the functional forgeries of our patents, of the cures for not HIV, because HIV is not a disease, and we can go back b.....ch Birx criminal, who's also going down with Robert Redfield of the CDC for the crimes against humanity.

The View and everybody else was screaming about nobody voted for Elon Musk, so they're screaming as loud as they can. Here's Gates on the View on the same day. Well, wait a minute, nobody in Senate over the last 30 years, even if it's the last three administrations, starting with Obama and Fauci, they talked about in Bobby Kennedy's confirmations. Why did they bring up Ebola? Why did they bring up HIV? Because AIDS is Acquired immune disease, Acquired immune dysfunction with a Y S, you know, acquired, you're not born that way, and these aren't genetic diseases in your genes.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 02/10/2025

Christophe Key Show with Dr Judy Mikovits: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1lPJqMrrpZnJb

Plandemic 2 Indoctornation: https://plandemic.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation

Birx, Redfield, liable for crimes against humanity, and they were playing God!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/liable-for-crimes-against-humanity-and-they-were-playing-god

End bird flu porn! Ebola, H5N1, SARSCoV2 were injected!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/end-bird-flu-porn-ebola-h5n1-sarscov2-were-injected

healthnewscdcvaccinetruthebolaaidsmikovitsbirxredfield
