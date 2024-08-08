RICKY [RAYCIS 2 DA MOS'] JOHNSON ₪ PULLS THE RACE CARD

The man who said he was called a racist slur during an incident in Virginia City that sparked widespread condemnation and outrage online said he wants the two people involved charged.





In an exclusive interview with News 4-Fox 11 Monday, Ricky Johnson said he was trying to gather signatures for a proposed Nevada ballot question on Friday when a man called him a racial slur.





"The first thing that this guy said was 'Get the f*** out of my face with the N-word.' I said, 'What the f*** did you say?' He replied back to me 'I have a hanging tree in my backyard for n****** like (you)'" Johnson said.





I came peacefully, those guys were wrong. They degraded me. They treated me like I was trash.





Johnson then started recording a video that has since been watched over 1 million times on TikTok. The clip begins with Johnson asking the man, later identified as Gary Miller, to repeat where the hanging tree is. Miller responds by saying the hanging tree is in Johnson's backyard.





Miller's wife Janis was also seen in the video touching Johnson on the arm and ushering Johnson away from the garage where the initial incident happened. Johnson said it was an assault and called for charges to be filed.





"I want them charged. That's the justice I want — them charged. And I want it put out that this is not going to be accepted in Virginia City, Nevada. It's not going to be accepted here. It's not going to be accepted nowhere," he said.





Storey County Sheriff Michael Cullen said that as of Monday afternoon, the case had been forwarded to the Storey County District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.





The comments drew overwhelming criticism and rebuke from Nevada leaders, with Governor Joe Lombardo, Senator Jacky Rosen and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto all releasing statements condemning the language and saying that racism has no place in Nevada.





The incident happened during the annual Hot August Nights classic car event — event organizers said the people involved were identified and their registrations have been revoked. They said they would reevaluate whether to continue hosting events in Virginia City as a result.





The online outrage turned on the nearby Firehouse Saloon, but News 4-Fox 11 confirmed that the Millers do not own that business. The Millers are owners of the building which houses the Firehouse Saloon and other local businesses but they are not the business owners, rather the landlords.





The Firehouse Saloon's Facebook page was deleted and the phone number listed was disconnected. News 4-Fox 11 went to Virginia City on Monday to try to speak with the Millers and the Firehouse Saloon owners and was unable to contact them.





Sheriff Cullen called the incident horrible and said it was not representative of the Virginia City community.





"It's just appalling that these kind of things are still happening in the country. And people act this way sometimes. But in order to be fair, you know, we're trying to get everybody's point of view and all the witnesses and, and make sure we cover all of our bases," he said.





It's a very diverse community. And we welcome everybody here. So stuff like this is definitely not reflective of Virginia City.





