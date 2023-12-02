Syrian Ministry of Defense - today, the Israeli Enemy Carried out an Air Aggression from the direction of the Occupied Syrian Golan, Targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Syrian Ministry of Defense || Military source:
At approximately 1:35 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus.
Our air defenses intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down most of them.
The losses were limited to materials.