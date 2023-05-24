BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Quality and Importance of HUMILITY, Aspects of TRUTH, Importance of Personal and Universal Truth, What Prevents Us From Receiving God’s LOVE
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
36 views • 05/24/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/INlEEYZ_mbI

0074 - 20120121 Relationship With God - The Experiment


Cut:

04m21s - 16m21s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************





“ONCE WE CAN FACE OURSELVES - THE TRUTH ABOUT OURSELF, WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO CHANGE OURSELVES. BUT IF YOU NEVER FACE THE TRUTH ABOUT YOURSELF, IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO CHANGE YOURSELF.”

@ 10m43s


soul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healspiritual development basicshumility and connecting to godhumility and soul growthdesire to be realpunishing god beliefaspects of truthuniversal vs personal truthgods unconditional lovealways loving goddesire to feelhumility and real selfreal self vs facadedoorway to truthdiscovering universal truthreceiving the truthlove ready to be given
