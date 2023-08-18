BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Apple's excuse for deplatforming: a DECADE of Glenn's content is INSUFFICIENT
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
62 views • 08/18/2023

Glenn Beck


August 17, 2023


A day after Apple removed every episode of the Glenn Beck Program and Glenn Beck Podcast from Apple Podcasts, Glenn still hasn't received a good explanation. According to Apple, which restored only 1,915 episodes out of over 3,000 after the story went viral on Elon Musk's X, the podcast was deplatformed due to a trademark dispute. But Glenn explains why he believes that makes no sense, especially since the dispute was quickly resolved back in June. Plus, Glenn reads an excerpt from his new book, "Dark Future," that explains why this is yet another example of the elitist "you will own nothing" system. And he thanks the many people — on the left and the right — who stood up with him.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okqIXi9TmpQ


elitesappledeplatformingglenn beckelon muskxexcuseyou will own nothingdark futuresour appledecade of contentinsufficientapple podcaststrademark disputeresolved in june
