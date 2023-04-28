BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Speech By Jim Caviezel - “The Storm Is Upon Us” - It's About Fighting Tyranny And Child Sex Trafficking
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
595 views • 04/28/2023

Hear Jim Caviezel speak passionately with his modified version of the speech given by Ronald Reagan "A Time For Choosing" which included speaking against Nazi's.

Child sex trafficking is a very horrendous evil that has been going on for a very long time but is now worse than it has ever been in history and with our southern border being wide open it makes it very easy for these terrible crimes of evil against young children to occur. The children are being raped and tormented and slaughtered in satanic sacrifices besides being made slaves to earn money for their being brought to America which earnings are then paid to the cartels so that their families in their home country will not be killed which insures their continued slavery and abuse.

Keywords
freedomchildrenrapeslavesabusefamilytraffickingbordertorturechildsexslaverymexicansoundchinesecartelsritualsfamiliesccpjim caviezelevils
