HYMNS: ’TIS MIDNIGHT, AND ON OLIVE’S BROW & BREAK THOU THE BREAD OF LIFE, 20240302

HYMNS: ’TIS MIDNIGHT, AND ON OLIVE’S BROW

’Tis midnight, and on Olive’s brow

The star is dimmed that lately shone;

’Tis midnight, in the garden now

The suffering Sav­ior prays alone.

’Tis midnight, and from all removed

Emmanuel wrestles lone with fears

E’en the disciple whom He loved

Heeds not his Mas­ter’s grief and tears.

’Tis midnight, and for others’ guilt

The Man of Sorrows weeps in blood;

Yet He who hath in anguish knelt

Is not forsaken by His God.

’Tis midnight, and from ether plains Is borne the song that angels know; Unheard by mortals are the strains

That sweetly soothe the Sav­ior’s woe. Amen!* * * * *



BREAK THOU THE BREAD OF LIFE





Break Thou the bread of life, dear Lord, to me,



As Thou didst break the loaves be­side the sea;

Beyond the sac­red page I seek Thee, Lord;

My Spi­rit pants for Thee, O liv­ing Word!

Bless Thou the truth, dear Lord, to me, to me,

As Thou didst bless the bread by Ga­li­lee;

Then shall all bond­age cease, all fet­ters fall;

And I shall find my peace, my all in all.

Thou art the bread of life, O Lord, to me,

Thy ho­ly Word the truth that sav­eth me;

Give me to eat and live with Thee above;

Teach me to love Thy truth, for Thou art love.

O send Thy Spi­rit, Lord, now un­to me,

That He may touch my eyes, and make me see:

Show me the truth con­cealed with­in Thy Word,

And in Thy Book re­vealed I see the Lord. Amen!





