Clip Genie PROVES Alex Jones Was RIGHT About Attacks on Jewish Centers
Rick Langley
1127 followers
80 views • 3 months ago

Clip Genie PROVES Alex Jones Was RIGHT About Attacks on Jewish Centers

Utilizing the revolutionary new tool, the Alex Jones Clip Genie, I was able to compile a series of clips where Alex Jones not only predicted attacks on Jewish centers following the tragic assassination of two Israeli Embassy staff this last week, but also many other predictions related to synagogue attacks and false flags. You can look up any time Alex mentioned any word, topic or phrase and export a clip INSTANTLY at https://AlexJones.ClipGenie.com. We also want to archive and make available the ENTIRE Alex Jones Show archive, which will be a hefty cost to us. If you click the banner on the Alex Jones Clip Genie site and shop at the Alex Jones Store, that helps us in our mission. If you are buying items from The Alex Jones Store already, consider clicking the banner on our site to help Clip Genie become an even MORE powerful weapon in the Information War. You can also make a donation at the top of the page. Enjoy!

clip genieproves alex jones was rightabout attacks on jewish centers
