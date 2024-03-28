Exposed New Film Reveals Mass Israeli Extremism, w Journalist Jeremy Loffredo (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Glenn Greenwald at:-
https://youtu.be/B4DkyKiKx_k?si=6CWf6Cvh4LPu3qlB
27 Mar 2024
This is a clip from our show SYSTEM UPDATE, now airing every weeknight at 7pm ET on Rumble. You can watch the full episode for FREE here: https://rumble.com/v4lpfq3-system-update-show-248.html
Now available as a podcast! Find full episodes here: https://linktr.ee/systemupdate_
Join us LIVE on Rumble, weeknights at 7pm ET: https://rumble.com/c/GGreenwald
Become part of our Locals community: https://greenwald.locals.com/
Follow Glenn:
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ggreenwald
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/glenn.11.greenwald/
Follow System Update:
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SystemUpdate_
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/systemupdate__/
TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@systemupdate__
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/systemupdate.tv/
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/systemupdate/