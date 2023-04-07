The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Rescue The Planet" Explaining The Signs And DATE of Christ's Return

"Now plenty of Sid Canoe listeners have known all these things I've been talking about: In the days immediately after the Apostolic church there was an eager looking for the promised Second Advent and the dawn of the Millennium. These are the things I'm talking about folks. These two things were always associated in men's minds, and women's, for four centuries and there was general belief that the event would happen about 500 AD, then the council of Rome...DENOUNCED belief in the coming Millennium as HERESY... Men began to look for those signs in the events of history that would herald it's approach...men began to set dates...expectations began to focus around the late 19th and early 20th century..."





"This Episode: "Rescue The Planet" originally aired on June 21, 2000 and was the most viewed vintage Sid Canoe episode on Bitchute before it was blocked from playing. Now we are re-uploading today, April 7, 2023.













