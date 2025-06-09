Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 9 June 2025

▫️ Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive high-precision strike by long-range air-to-surface weapons on one of the AFU tactical aviation airfields near Dubno in Rovno region. The attack was one of the retaliatory strikes in response to the terrorist attacks conducted by the Kiev regime on Russian military airfields.

▫️ In addition, the high-precision strike by long-range air-to-surface weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles struck enterprises producing weapons and military hardware, assembly workshops for attack drones as well as ammunition, weapons, and military hardware depots of the AFU.

✅The goal of the strike was achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware concentration areas of three mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, and one assault regiment of the AFU close to Pavlovka, Pisarevka, Kiyanitsa, and Novaya Sech (Sumy region).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 145 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade near Maleyevka, Olgovka, Kupyansk, and Izyumskoye of Kharkov region.

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 220 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, and 12 motor vehicles. Two artillery guns, one Piranya electronic warfare station, and four ammunition

depots were neutralised.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. Russian troops launched attacks on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one motorised infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and one airmobile brigade near Reznikovka, Pazeno, Seversk, Chasov Yar, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 155 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and three artillery guns including one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin howitzer. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

↗️ The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued to advance into the depths of enemy defences and increased the liberated area in Dnepropetrovsk region.

💥 Russian troops inflicted fire damage on formations of heavy one heavy mechanised brigade, two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Petrovskoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Novoukrainka, Udachnoye, and Muravka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses were more than 525 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles including one Swedish-made Viking armoured personnel carrier, nine pickup trucks, and six field artillery guns. One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-fire radar was destroyed.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and two territorial defence brigades near Poddubnoye, Komar (DPR), and Malinovka (Zaporozhye reg).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 205 troops, two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and one coastal defence brigade of the AFU near Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandreyevka, Kamenskoye, Belogorye (Zaporozhye region), and Antonovka (Kherson region).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 100 troops, four motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, one electronic warfare station, and three ammunition depots.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in 142 areas.

⚓️ Units of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed two uncrewed surface vehicles.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down one Neptune guided long-range missile, two JDAM guided aerial bombs, and four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 212 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️663 aircraft,

▫️283 helicopters,

▫️62,467 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️610 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️23,836 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️1,571 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️25,941 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️36,668 units of special military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry