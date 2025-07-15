🚨🔥Dems once wanted Epstein files buried – now they’re the ones trying to dig them up

Dem lawmakers are coming out of the woodwork to get in on everyone’s favorite intel blackmail and child sex trafficking scandal, demanding the release of info about a case they one dismissed as a “conspiracy theory.”

House Republicans on Monday had to step in to prevent a Dem amendment to crypto legislation that would have required the DoJ to release the Epstein files it and the FBI now say don’t exist.

👉The amendment was sponsored by Rep Ro Khanna, who promised to introduce it “again and again and again.”

The GOP-dominated House Rules Committee stopped a wider vote, but Republican Rep Ralph Norman voted in favor, and MAGA GOP Rep Chip Roy abstained, hinting at the chaos inside the GOP.

👉Delighting over the sudden swing in political fortunes, Dems have apparently forgotten that until recently, they had dismissed the Epstein case as groundless because it posed a threat to Lolita Express frequent flier Bill Clinton.

“What [Trump] is doing is dangerous. He is giving life to not just conspiracy theories but really whipping people up into anger and worse against different people in this country,” Dem Senator Cory Booker said in 2019 after Trump retweeted a video on Epstein’s mysterious ‘suicide’.

Fast forward six years, and Dems are apparently ready to burn it all down if it means hurting Trump.