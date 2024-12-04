"CLIMATE VACCINES" - Bill Gates & Jeff Bezos' Plan To Inject The Food Supply!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the push for "Climate Vaccines" as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos invest heavily in this latest agenda.

Jeff Bezos' "Earth Fund" is attempting to do something Bill Gates has also been investing in for years. So-called "vaccines" that stop cows from emitting gas. Of course this is simply an excuse to inject cows with mysterious poisons which then end up being fed to the masses. These injections are the latest example of the "poisoning of the well" as we also see the push for mRNA Bird Flu "vaccines" in the food supply.

This latest story once again correlates the World Economic Forum's goal of net zero with the Covid hoax as the WEF openly stated in 2022 that "Covid" was a test for compliance to bring in climate policies and 15 Minute Cities.

Recently, the United Nations Pact For The Future was signed by 193 countries and includes the net zero agenda, the eventual banning of meat, the shuttering of bank accounts if you say negative things about the establishment online and the integration of carbon credits attached to your bank account.

As we see weather modification across the board causing disasters, as we see the war on farmers, as we see the push for both World War 3 and Civil War which would allow the state to bring in emergency orders while destroying the supply chain, as we see the mass culling of animals under the guise of "Bird Flu," as we see inflation driving food prices up, it's blatantly clear the direction they're leading us to. The destruction of the supply chain, the poisoning of what is left and the enforcement of rations on digital IDs. The global technocracy nears more every day.





We are witnessing mass death from the "Covid vaccines" and as more is exposed about the hoax, we're being hit by a dozen other things to not only distract us but keep people in a perpetual state of fear so that the culprits themselves can come in and pretend to be a "solution."





The solution is you. Reject the system. Withdraw from the system. Build your own, grow your own, stock up and exit the global financial system as much as possible.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





