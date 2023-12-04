BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEATH SENTENCE NEW ZEALAND WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES COVID DEGENERATE GENOCIDE PLAN
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
441 views • 12/04/2023

BOMBSHELL: New Zealand Whistleblower Exposes COVID Mass Genocide Plan.

It Speaks for itself folks.

Never pay their extortion racket fines. https://aussiespeedingfines.com/

Complying with tyrants has a 100% failure rate people, whatever these tyrants say DO THE OPPOSITE...

All State & Federal Governments are unlawful & illegitimate. Stop doing what they say & take them out.

Neither the Federal nor the State Governments are sovereign bodies:

they are legislatures with limited powers, any law which they attempt to pass

in excess of those power is NO LAW AT ALL it is simply a nullity entitled to NO OBEDIENCE...

https://www.facebook.com/greataustralianparty

https://www.knowyourrightsgroup.com.au

Free Download of Original Constitution

https://www.foundingdocs.gov.au/resources/transcripts/cth1_doc_1900.pdf

https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au

https://www.thecrowhouse.com/home.html

http://www.clra.info

http://www.fnq.cc/property_rights.html

https://www.cirnow.com.au/

https://www.australianpatriotradio.com

http://www.advance-australia.com.au

https://www.facebook.com/wayne.glew.12

https://larryhannigan.com

https://www.truth-now.net

https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.com/p/home.html

http://noplaceforcorruption.com/index2.html

http://www.strawmanstory.info

Download the Constitution FREE: http://www.cirnow.com.au/fileuploads/!!!Original-1900-Constitution.pdf

Section 109: of the Commonwealth Constitution provides "that where a state law

is inconsistent with a Commonwealth law, the state law is invalid, to the extent of the inconsistency."

Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.

-Dietrich Bonhoeffer


Shared from and subscribe to:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/

Keywords
preppingbibleagriculturepropagandafarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesdays of noahmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetagroterrorismmanufactured fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy