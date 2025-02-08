Seventeenth Day of Siege on Jenin Refugee Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the seventeenth consecutive day, the occupation forces continue to invade Jenin and its camp, and continue to bulldoze, demolish, burn, expel civilians, force them to flee, and impede the movement of citizens.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 06/02/2025
