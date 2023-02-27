Investing in Companies That Align With Your Biblical Values is Paramount Declares Art Ally

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Art Ally watched the abortion-exposing documentary, The Silent Scream decades ago with his wife, and it changed their lives forever. “If you are a Christian, you have to be pro-life,” Art declares. Art is the founder and CEO of Timothy Plan, a pro-life, pro-family mutual fund group that is committed to helping their clients invest in companies that align with Biblical morals and values. This investment expert points out the unholy agenda of major financial players, disclosing how they exert their influence on publicly traded boards of directors in top management positions nationwide. Art’s organization, by contrast, is committed to helping people invest in companies that align with what they believe in.
TAKEAWAYS
You shouldn’t just leave your investments to an ambivalent third party, but research what companies you are investing in
We owe it to ourselves and to the Lord to handle every area of our lives from a Biblical perspective - including our finances
Satan’s greatest bondage on Christians and non-Christians alike is money
Art offers a FREE Biblical Stewardship Series for those wanting to learn about scriptural money management at BiblicalStewardship.org
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Sign Up for Our Newsletter: https://counterculturemom.com/
Timothy Plan Video: https://bit.ly/3k7FMrd
Free Biblical Stewardship Series: https://www.biblicalstewardship.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH TIMOTHY PLAN
Website: https://timothyplan.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TimothyPlan/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/timothy.plan/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/timothyplan
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/timothyplan
Vimeo: https://vimeopro.com/timothyplan/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/TimothyPlan
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/timothyplan
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/